A man has been flown to Tauranga Hospital in critical condition after a fall.

Emergency services were called to Consols St in Waihī, around 5.46pm by multiple people.

Two ambulances and one helicopter attended and a St John media spokeswoman said a man was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police media spokeswoman said initial reports were of a dog attack but was later found to be a fall.

"Further information was received which suggested the person actually sustained injuries in a fall," she said.

A woman who lived in East Waihī said she heard the helicopter land but did not hear it take off again and assumed it had been there for a while.

Inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.