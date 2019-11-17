A crash in the Auckland suburb of Botany overnight left thousands of houses without power - with some still in the dark this morning.

The accident happened on Chapel Rd next to Sancta Maria college just before 11.30pm.

Emergency responders including police and firefighters were at the scene, where a car ploughed into a power pole - bringing the pole down onto the vehicle.

The crash occurred in the only section of Chapel Rd with overhead power lines, between Stancombe and Ormiston Rds.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said the driver appeared to be in shock but she was not aware of any injuries.

Fire and Emergency crews attended the crash along with police. Photo / Pavan Prasad

More to come.