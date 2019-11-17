A body was found this morning at the Ōkārito River mouth on the South Island's West Coast.

Police say a formal identification process is under way after a dead man was recovered from the lagoon mouth about 10.30am.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner. Police said they are unable to provide further information at present.

Elsewhere, a search and rescue operation is under way after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.

A swimmer was washed away from rocks today at Whatipu Beach, West Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The operation, at Ninepin Rock, in Auckland, included a police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR.

