A search and rescue operation is under way at Ninepin Rock, West Auckland, after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident around 1.45pm.

The operation, including Police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR, is

ongoing.

In December a teenager died after being swept away at Whatipu Beach.

Advertisement

The body of Leka Pasiaka was found more than a week later north of Piha Beach after it was spotted by the Eagle police helicopter.

MORE