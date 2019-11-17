Hundreds of Auckland shoppers will be lining the streets this afternoon, after a fire alarm evacuated the recently reopened mega-mall in Newmarket.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift commander Dan Reilly said they were called to the shopping centre around 3.45pm this afternoon after the alarm went off, triggering the sprinkler system.

"Fingers crossed it was a false alarm," he said.

He said there was no indication of what had caused the alarm at this stage, but two fire trucks were on the scene.

The sprinkler system might cause a bit of flooding in the country's biggest shopping centre, he said.

