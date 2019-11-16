Long-serving Green Party MP Gareth Hughes is retiring from national politics.
The 38-year-old assumed office in 2010 and has been in Parliament longer than any of his colleagues.
"I've loved the opportunity to serve as a Green MP for a decade but I've decided to retire at the next election to spend more time with my kids," Hughes said on Twitter.
Greens co-leader James Shaw wished Hughes all the best
Hughes had been a leading member of the Greens caucus for a decade, Shaw said.
"We will miss him after he retires from Parliament next year. Gareth, I wish you all the very best," Shaw said on Twitter.
