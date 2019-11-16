A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a Lime scooter crash on Symonds St in central Auckland.

St John was called at 11.14pm to the incident in Grafton. One ambulance was sent to the scene and took one patient to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

It's believed the crash also involved a car. Smashed red and white glass were visible in the road but no car was at the scene.

A photographer at the scene spoke with a witness who said they had seen a car driving away not long after the crash.

At the crash scene two Lime scooters were seen lying in the road, with police marking their positions out with spray paint.

Police have been asked for comment.

A spokeswoman for Auckland City Hospital said the man was still in a critical condition this morning.

E-scooters have been plagued by controversy with more than 2000 people injured since Lime scooters were first introduced last year in Auckland.

Many of those injured had been drinking before they crashed, with a higher than normal proportion of brain injuries, studies have found.

In September Toben Hunt, 23, died after falling off a Lime scooter. His death was believed to be the first involving an electric scooter in New Zealand. Auckland Council said there was no suggestion of any mechanical failure.

Auckland Transport and Auckland Council announced at the end of October that licences for scooter ride-share companies like Lime would have their licences renewed but with additional safety rules.