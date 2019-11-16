Six children are without a mother after she was killed in a house fire which ripped through the family home in Aranui, Christchurch yesterday.

Tania Roimata Kahukiwa was killed when the property caught alight, her partner Johnny Wiare Tawhi escaping with one of their children with minor injuries.

However, Kahukiwa was trapped inside the two-storey house on Gosport St around 2.10am on Friday and was later found dead by firefighters.

An online appeal was launched shortly after the incident with an outpouring of support from the community providing the family with clothes, toys and food.

The 31-year-old mother and Tawhi had six children together, four of whom lived with them at the property in Aranui, Stuff reported.

Kahukiwa's uncle, Anania Tawhi, told Stuff she was a "lovely, funny and humble" woman who "lived for her kids".

"Tania was one who gave out a lot of love. She was very caring – everything she did in life was for her kids and whānau," he said.

"She would never let anyone down, she just knew how much specific things meant to everyone.

"She was so lovely, she was funny, and she had a bit of shyness about her. She would lend a hand to whoever she saw."

Tawhi said Kahukiwa would have hated all of the fuss made about her family, as the whānau didn't expect people to run around for them.

However, the whānau was extremely thankful for the support the community was providing them during the emotional time.

"We can't thank the community enough for the support for our beautiful baby. We can feel the love, definitely," he said.

"It's just overwhelming for all of us. It probably would have been overwhelming for (Tania) too."

Emergency services were called to the property around 2.10am yesterday after it caught alight.

A neighbour told RNZ she woke to someone screaming for help before hearing a loud bang and watching flames roar out of the kitchen window.

Kāinga Ora, formerly known as Housing New Zealand, owned the property.

According to Facebook posts from family, Kahukiwa would arrive at Te Whare Roimata Saturday evening.