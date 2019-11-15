The Hawke's Bay Cancer Society has put on hold a multimillion-dollar wellness centre building project after a change in the landscape of treatment and facilities available for cancer patients in the region.

The Cancer Wellness Centre was to be built in Orchard Rd, Hastings, across from Hawke's Bay Hospital, where it would have provided cancer patients with a range of therapies plus access to information, advice and support.

David Trim, Hawke's Bay Cancer Society Hawke's Bay Executive Committee board member, said the decision was not taken lightly.

"We are putting it on hold until we can reassess how we best

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.