COMMENT:

I'm going to plant my berm. Turns out it's not even illegal, if you do it right. Except, it's almost impossible to do it right so probably I'll just do it anyway. Vegetate the city, right? For the birds and the bees and for carbon capture and because it's nice.

Presumably, now Auckland Council has declared a climate emergency, it won't be long before we're all officially encouraged to do it.

Sorry, enough of the fanciful nonsense. Auckland Transport (AT) has rules about berms and basically the answer is no. This is what they say.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First, you need a

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.