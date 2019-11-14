It's a big weekend for tree enthusiasts with a national conference and national tree climbing competition coming to Hawke's Bay.

About 350 arborists, consultants, tree researcher and experts, tree climbers, utility arborists, and industry trainees are in Napier for the industry's largest national event.

The NZ Arboricultural Association annual conference is taking place from Thursday to Saturday in the Napier Conference Centre, along with the NZ Arb Husqvarna National Tree Climbing Championships which opens on Friday afternoon.

At the conference hundreds of industry experts from as far away as England, Wales and Canada, will share knowledge on everything from tree health to latest climbing techniques with the New Zealand industry audience.

The 2019 NZ Arb Conference is the largest event in the New Zealand arboriculture industry in the country.

This year sees seven international tree experts including fungi ecology expert Lynne Boddy (UK) and North American climbing legend Phillip Kelley (USA) travel to New Zealand as keynote speakers, sharing their research and expert knowledge.

Bruce MacDonald, of platinum conference sponsor Asplundh, says the event is a world class affair.

"The 2019 conference will bring together hundreds of like-minded tree people keen to impart, share and receive knowledge for the betterment of our country's arboriculture industry and ultimately our trees."

This weekend at Anderson Park, New Zealand's best tree climbers will also be battling it out for the national title, with 28 arborists and talented tree climbers all competing as part of the annual arboricultural industry conference.

Competition kicks off at noon on Friday, November 15 with the Work Climb, Throwline, and Aerial Rescue events and continues throughout the day on Saturday, November 16 with the Speed Climb and Ascent event.

The eventual champions will then represent New Zealand at the 2020 International Tree Climbing Championships in Albuquerque, USA.

NZ Arb Husqvarna National Tree Climbing Championship, Anderson Park

• Friday, November 15 from noon, Work Climb, Throwline, and Aerial Rescue events

• Saturday, November 16 from 8am, Speed Climb and Ascent event, followed by the Masters' Challenge from noon.