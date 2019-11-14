Motorists heading home from work on the Southern Motorway can expect delays after a crash.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking the right southbound lane prior to the Southeastern Highway off-ramp.

"Pass the scene with care and expect delays in both directions."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 2:45PM

A crash is BLOCKING the right southbound lane just prior to the South Eastern Hwy off-ramp. Pass the scene with care and expect delays in both directions. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fEXiaHdLaa — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 14, 2019

The crash follows the breakdown of a black Ferrari on the Southern Motorway at about 1pm.

The NZ Transport Agency said the breakdown had resulted in two lanes being blocked.

People were advised to expect delays between Mt Wellington and Symonds St "due to a breakdown, which is blocking lane three and four adjacent to the Symonds St off-ramp."

Tow services had since removed the Ferrari but traffic was still slow and people were advised to consider using alternate routes or delay their journeys.