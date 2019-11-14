A motorist has been seriously injured after their car was struck by a falling rocks near Murchison this afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred around 1.50pm around 800m north of O'Sullivans Bridge on SH6.

Initial reports were that one person had been seriously injured, a spokeswoman said.

The highway has been closed and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A section of SH6 north of Murchison has been closed since Sunday after torrential rain caused landslips. It was reopened this afternoon.

This afternoon's crash occurred on a different section of highway, west of Murchison.