Pointing the campervan toward Whangārei this summer? Tossing a tent in the car to freedom camp up north?

Of course, no one would blame you. With its spectacular natural environment, proximity to Auckland and reputation for endless summers, camping within Whangārei's boundaries of Langs Beach in the south to Whangaruru in the north is a popular seasonal therapy.

Very popular. Hopeful users of Whangārei's designated freedom camping sites are warned they face steep competition for the handful of spaces available, especially for non self-contained campers. If they do manage to score a spot, a tough love policy ensures they do the right thing there or pay the price.

Freedom campers are defined by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) as people camping at an unofficial camp site in a tent, caravan, campervan or motorhome. That's not campers using a commercial or Department of Conservation (DOC) campground, rather those overnighting at one of the designated freedom camping sites New Zealand's Freedom Camping Act requires councils to provide.

These sites are sought after by international freedom campers visiting New Zealand – 123,000 of them in 2018, by MBIE's reckoning - a sizeable portion of the New Zealand Motorhome and Caravan Association's 80,000-plus members, and many thousands of holidaying Kiwis.

Whether they are tourists on the trip of a lifetime, students kicking back over summer, locals wanting time out or grey nomads living the life, freedom campers have swamped districts like Whangārei in recent years, inundating their resources and infrastructure.

To manage this free-wheeling flood, especially at its summer height, many district councils have turned to an MBIE Tourism Facilities Development Grant to improve council freedom camping infrastructure, monitoring and education.

Whangārei District Council is one of those, its 2018 MBIE grant funding upgraded infrastructure and a successful pilot ambassador and education programme last summer. This year's grant will expand on that work, within the parameters of the council's Camping in Public Places Bylaw.

A freedom camping Bylaw specifies what freedom campers can and can't do in a district, and most councils have one. Whangārei's rules are simple and common sense to any reasonable guest - although a $200 fine for non-compliance may provide extra incentive to observe them.

Certified and warranted self-contained campers with a toilet and water and waste containment can park for up to three nights in the district in places where camping is not prohibited, provided they use their onboard facilities.

Tenters are restricted to a few designated freedom camping sites for one night only, while other non self-contained campers can stay for one night at a scattering of designated freedom camping sites.

Each site has its own restrictions, as listed on Whangārei District Council's website and on signage at the site.

What the signs won't say is that the few spaces at each site get snapped up mighty quick, so campers would benefit from having plan B should a preferred site be full, possibly staying at a commercial or DOC campground. In fact, to be sure of a camp site for the night anywhere in Whangārei over summer, it is best to book at one of these commercial sites.

All Whangārei freedom campers are asked to be aware they share a public recreational area, which means respecting people's space, leaving room for other vehicles, and parking, camping, driving and walking only where permitted.

Noise must be kept to a minimum - especially between 10pm and 7am - and all rubbish taken home or to a council transfer station. Water and sewage waste must be disposed of at an official dump station, with public toilets used for toileting only and left clean and tidy.

Last, but by no means least, Whangārei residents ask for vigilant protection of their treasured wildlife and environment, including beaches, rivers and streams. Stick to the legal limits for seafood and gather it safely, and consider contributing time or money to a local conservation project as koha for your stay.

Everything a Whangārei responsible freedom camper needs to know can be found on the council website at www.wdc.govt.nz , at one of Whangārei's two central city iSites, or by collecting an information pack from a responsible freedom camping ambassador.

Ambassadors are the friendly local educators at Whangārei's most popular freedom camping sites this summer, visiting late afternoon to help freedom campers do the right thing before the arrival of enforcement officers later that evening.

Their freedom camper packs contain useful information about freedom camping in Whangārei, along with the Responsible Freedom Camper card we invite campers to display on their vehicle to show they understand and will comply with the rules.

Compliant campers displaying these cards get a friendly wave from ambassadors and officers who will otherwise leave them alone, while those without a card get more attention to ensure they understand what is expected of them.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai supports these measures as a no-nonsense approach.

"We welcome with open arms those who stay at one of Whangārei's well-provisioned and well-situated commercial or Department of Conservation campgrounds, as well as freedom campers who behave responsibly and respectfully."

Mai says Whangārei residents consider responsible campers to be those whose company they enjoy, and who leave no sign of their stay when they go away. "Although we are always happy to be left with a friendly smile and wave of thanks."

• Sue Halliwell is the responsible camping co-ordinator for the Whangārei District Council