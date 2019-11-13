Three passengers on flights from Samoa to Auckland in the past week have been confirmed as having measles - as the island nation grapples with an epidemic.

Auckland Regional Public Health has issued a warning for two other flights where passengers were exposed to the potentially deadly disease.

"We have been notified of two cases of measles in passengers travelling from Samoa to Auckland on two separate flights," the warning said.

"The first departed Apia, Samoa, on Air New Zealand flight NZ959 at 9.40pm on Friday, November 8, landing at 12.45am on Saturday, November 9."

The second Air NZ flight affected is one which left Faleolo Airport at 9.40pm on Sunday, November 10, and landed in Auckland about 1am on Monday, November 11.

"The measles outbreak may have peaked, but it is not yet over," authorities said in an alert issued this morning.

The latest flight alert comes as Samoan authorities work hard to contain an increasing spread of the disease in the country.

Officially, there have been six measles-related deaths; the majority of them young children.

The Public Health Service is telling anyone who is travelling overseas to get vaccinated at least two weeks prior to travel.

That message is being pushed especially to those travelling with babies and young children who are not vaccinated against measles.

"Anyone aged between six months and 30 years old who has not had an MMR vaccine for measles before should get vaccinated at their local doctor."