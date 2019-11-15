WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Te Hāroto is noisy with traffic.

The tiny settlement has very little else - a smattering of houses, a marae and a closed-down cafe, cut in half by the main route between Napier and Taupo.

Trucks and cars rush past, hurrying through the foothills of the Kaweka Ranges on their way between the two cities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But for more than a year now, another sound has been added to hum.

Horns honk as people rush past a yellow house, the first you reach on the Napier side of the settlement.

It is simple way of showing respect

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.