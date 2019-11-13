A senior Government minister says he would like to see a change to the law which would allow the sale of private fireworks for Matariki celebrations.

But Environment Minister David Parker said this was his personal stance, not the position of the Government.

Speaking in the House this afternoon, Parker said it makes more sense for New Zealand to allow firework sales in June to coincide with the Māori New Year's celebrations.

He said this would be better for families across the country.

Under current law, the private sale of fireworks is only permitted between November 1-5th to mark Guy Fawkes' day.

But fewer people are celebrating Guy Fawkes' day, instead choosing to keep their powder dry until Matariki.

Wellington City Council, for example, moved its annual fireworks display from Guy Fawkes night to Matariki last year.

Parker appears to be on board with this idea, but emphasised in the House today the Government does not have a position on this issue.

After saying this, Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones interjected with: "Māori-works, Māori-works!"

His comments come as calls to ban fireworks altogether across the country get louder.

Auckland Zoo has asked people in surrounding suburbs not to let fireworks off randomly to avoid terrifying the animals.

There are also three separate petitions calling for the total ban of fireworks in New Zealand.

In fact, this very issue was debated in a select committee in Parliament this morning.

Auckland Councillor Cathy Casey said New Zealand was behind the eight ball by not banning fireworks, as they have done in Australia.

She said fireworks cause a lot of harm and there is a lot of public support to ban them.



In fact the select committee received close to 8,000 submissions on this issue and almost 90 per cent agreed with a fireworks ban.

"What on Earth is New Zealand waiting for?"