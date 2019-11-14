EDITORIAL:

It now seems highly possible the bulk of Auckland's port activities will be relocated to Northland.

The issue has been increasingly debated, cosmetically as a way to rid the city of the imported car and container eyesore and open the waterfront space for public use. But the impetus for change - a report's finding that it is "no longer economically or environmentally viable" - is stark.

Cabinet is set to consider the final report from the Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy working group it commissioned to investigate the issue.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says moving Auckland's

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.