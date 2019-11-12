Police and tree-cutting contractors turned up at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert in the early hours of this morning to try to begin the removal of exotic trees, protesters say.

A small group turned up about 4.15am with police, and left about 5am after being unable to access the summit road of the Auckland volcano.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority - made up of iwi, council and Crown representatives - is having 345 non-native trees removed to restore native vegetation and wildlife to the mountain.

The tree removal was meant to start on November 11 until mid-December.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• 'Exotics aren't evil': Protesters plan to stop trees getting chop on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert

• Exotics getting axe as natives dominate city plantings

• Ngahiwi Tomoana: Recloak our land with native trees

• Tree wars: Auckland Council accused of flouting consent process over felling Western Springs pines

But protesters are maintaining a round-the-clock blockade of the summit road, calling on the authority to scrap its plans and stagger the tree removal process.

Other locals have voiced support for the project, calling the opposition a "slap in the face" for Māori and ignoring the history of colonisation and land alienation.

One of the protesters - Kieran McLean - said the contractors turned up out of the blue this morning.

"Police are talking with the residents and the people up here. A crowd of people are rapidly forming at the gate.

"There's various security hanging around and a few members of TreeScape as well, trying to get equipment in this early in the morning."

Honour the Maunga member Anna Radford said the decision to turn up early in the morning was cowardly and disgraceful.