A career con-man said to have imported almost half-a-kilogram of methamphetamine by ordering it via the internet has been sentenced by a Hawke's Bay judge to six years and eight months' jail.

The sentence was imposed when Napier man David Wayne Wratt, who turns 48 next Sunday, appeared in Napier District Court on Monday.

Wratt had pleaded guilty to a charge representing multiple offences of importing methamphetamine dating back to early September 2017.

Being caught wasn't enough to stop him, and Wratt was to spend 18 months in custody after his bail was revoked following more offences in which he

