One person was transported by helicopter to hospital in a serious condition after a quad bike crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash on Te Kopia Rd in Waikite Valley just before 6pm this evening.

The spokeswoman said the female driver was seriously injured and a helicopter was called.

She said there was no indication the road was blocked.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance and helicopter was on scene and one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.