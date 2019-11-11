Police have named the man who died yesterday after a boating accident in Onemana, in the Coromandel.

Alwyn Keith Klein, known as Keith, was a 73-year-old who lived in Whangamata.

"Our thoughts are with Keith's family and friends," a police spokesperson said.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the circumstances of the incident were still being established but involve a boating incident that occurred in the afternoon of November 9.

"The injured person, an adult, was located the following day and airlifted to a helipad in Whangamata, but they did not require hospitalisation," they said.

Police yesterday said it had received reports that two people had been found on Pokohino Beach, Onemana, after a boating accident.

Police were called around 1pm, a police spokeswoman said yesterday.

"One person was sadly found deceased, while the other was airlifted from the area in a moderate condition," she said.