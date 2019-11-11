Beauden Barrett's hunt for a new Auckland pad has landed him in Remuera - at the home of his in-laws.

The All Black No 10 and wife Hannah paid $4.8 million in August to buy Hannah's parents' Remuera mansion, the Herald understands.

The house purchase helps complete the star playmaker's shock move from the Hurricanes to the struggling Blues next season.

He will now be able to arrive home from exhausting training sessions and take refuge in one of Auckland's most exclusive streets, surrounded by the city's wealthy elite.

Advertisement

The 316sq m home comes with a pool and tennis court, four bedrooms and a three-car garage, Auckland Council records show.

Hannah Laity's parents Alison and Anthony Laity have, in turn, bought an apartment in one of Parnell's most exclusive tower blocks.

Hannah and Beauden Barrett are taking up residence in one of Auckland's most exclusive neighbourhoods. Photo / Instagram

READ MORE:

• Beauden Barrett pays tribute to 'Grandad Ted', to be farewelled today

• All Blacks: Beauden Barrett calls for 'continuity' in All Blacks coaching decision

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Beauden Barrett's unprecedented achievement from All Blacks' win over Ireland

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: 'They're all screaming Beauden's name' - The popularity of Beauden Barrett

The Parnell apartment had been advertised for sale for $3.85m, with marketing claiming this was a "massive price reduction" because the seller was moving overseas.

It includes stunning views to Rangitoto and over the harbour.

The Laitys will now rub shoulders with some of New Zealand's most famous business families and public servants in the tower block.

The Barretts were understood to still be in Wellington, having taken a short break following the All Blacks' third-placed finish in the Rugby World Cup earlier this month.

Barrett is understood to be planning to take both a non-playing and playing sabbatical as part of a four-year contract extension he signed to stay in New Zealand.

Advertisement

It could mean he will miss the start of next season with the Blues.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year earlier confirmed in July he was set to leave the Wellington Hurricanes - the team his dad played for - and join the Blues.

He also joked at the time that finding an Auckland home was proving difficult.

"The house prices are tricky, aren't they? I've been looking for a while."

The $4.8m purchase price for the Barretts' new Remuera home is the same as the council's valuation of the property.

Public records show Alison and Anthony Laity bought the home for $2.52m in 2015.

The Barretts declined to comment on their new home.

For more property news and listings go to oneroof.co.nz

Meanwhile former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and wife Natasha this month pocketed $2.7m after selling a five-bedroom Wanaka property they owned.

Former All Blacks caoch Steve Hansen is trying to sell this luxury home near Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The home was sold for $990,000 above its council valuation, the Wanaka Sun reported - a nice win for Hansen, but probably not the most important victory he had hoped for this month.

Meanwhile, agents for another Canterbury lifestyle property Hansen was selling earlier said they were still negotiating with potential buyers after the house passed in at auction.

Ray White Wanaka agent Rachel Walsh sold Hansen's Wanaka property and told the Wanaka Sun the buyers were Kiwis living overseas.

"I think the buyer didn't even know who he was and didn't even know it was his house," said Walsh.

Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms on a site of 1277sq m, the home had views of Lake Wanaka and the surrounding mountain ranges.

Hansen's Canterbury property in Prebbleton is on more than 2.8ha just outside of Christchurch.

"We've loved everything about our beautiful home over the last four years, however, we're now preparing for the next phase of our lives after rugby," Hansen said when it went on the market.