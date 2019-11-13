WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison after repeatedly sexually assaulting his teenage daughter in public places across Hawke's Bay.

The man, who has been granted permanent name suppression, appeared in front of Judge Bridget Mackintosh in Napier District Court last Friday, after previously admitting charges of indecent assault and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Judge Mackintosh said the sexual assault of a child represented a serious breach of trust, and there had been severe emotional consequences for the victim.

She acknowledged the offender had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and appeared to be remorseful.

According to the summary of facts, the offending occurred across several months at various locations across Napier and Hastings, at public water/pool complexes.

During the assaults the girl said she was too frightened to move or make any noise.

The summary stated the offender had tried to "control his urges to touch the complainant for fear of losing his family" after several assaults.

He lasted about a month before he began offending against her again on multiple occasions. According to the summary, the defendant told police he had a "weakness" when it came to wanting to touch his daughter.