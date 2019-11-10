A key witness in the case against a Dunedin doctor will today tell a murder trial his version of events the night a young teen's throat was slashed.

The trial for Venod Skantha, 32, enters its second week today.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush and four counts of threatening to kill at the outset of his trial before the High Court at Dunedin.

The victim was allegedly stabbed to death in the bed of her Corstorphine home around midnight on February 2 after the defendant was driven to the address by a teenage boy.

The Crown's key witness against Skantha has taken the stand this morning - hidden behind a screen.

The teen boy claims he drove the doctor to Amber-Rose's house the night she was killed.

He has name suppression because of his age.

Amber-Rose Rush was fatally stabbed in the the throat in her bed.

