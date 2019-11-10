Fire crews have scrambled to Wellington Airport after there was reports of smoke coming from a plane's cockpit.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson crews headed to the airport just before midday.

"It was smoke showing from a plane," he said.

But when fire crews arrived and investigated "they didn't know what caused it or where it came from," the spokesman said.

The crews had now handed control of the scene back to Wellington Airport and left.

Police confirmed they were notified of an issue with an aircraft at the airport about 11.50am.

A police spokesman said there were no passengers on the plane, just crew.

They crew safely left the plane, he said.

The incident does not appear to have delayed or disrupted other flights.