Two people have been rushed to hospital after a serious crash on Auckland's South Western Motorway where a vehicle has rolled.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.30pm.

St John said three people were treated for injuries with two taken to Middlemore Hospital.

One person is in a serious condition and two others have been moderately injured.

In a separate incident, three people are being rushed to hospital after two cars collided at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Kaimata Rd in Bayview Napier.

A St John spokeswoman said three people had been injured, two were serious and one was in a moderate condition.

They were called at 3.45pm. Three ambulances are at the scene.