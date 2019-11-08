There will one face missing at Sunday's launch of the country's newest party, Sustainable New Zealand, says founder and former Green Party member Vernon Tava.

Party Secretary Mike Hall was killed in a plane crash early last month.

"He was a wonderful guy," said Tava.

Hall had been head of the New Zealand Fire Service for 10 years, was a Companion of the Queen's Service Order.

He had been the flying instructor in a light plane which crashed into the Tararua Ranges, killing both men on board, Hall and Norman Comerford.

