BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett looks at the week in which Christopher Luxon prepared for takeoff, Chloe Swarbrick wrongly maligned a Gen X, and Shane Jones had a caveman epiphany while beating the nationalistic drum.

Monday: Venison-barrel politics.

National MP Brett Hudson put a posher twist on the old pork-barrel politics theme by trundling along the Press Gallery corridors with a trolley full of offerings of venison steaks, sausages and patties.

National Party MP Brett Hudson. Photo / Mark Mitchell
National Party MP Brett Hudson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It was the proceeds of his day with the Parliamentary Hunt put on by the Wild Game Council. The Council puts it on in every non-election year. Hudson reported he had gone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.