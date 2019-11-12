Bad food, cameras in the showers, clothes that don't fit, cold water for washing, dodgy toilets, and poor healthcare access - that's life in Ngawha prison.

And there's more.

A report from the prison's inspectorate also found insect infestations, leaky toilets and a poorly-placed longdrop, poor quality exercise yards, and limited access to rehabilitation programmes.

The issues raised echoed concerns in a report earlier this year from the Office of the Ombudsman, whose responsibilities include monitoring and investigating prison conditions and treatment of inmates.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Both reports stemmed from inspections made in 2018 and have prompted a claim from Corrections

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.