Police and fire investigators were on Friday morning trying to determine the cause of a fire that gutted a house in Flaxmere.

The Margate Ave house, which went up in furious flames about 2.45am on Friday, was unoccupied at the time, a fire communications spokesperson said.

Three fire trucks, from Hastings and Napier stations, as well as support units fought the blaze until it was put out about 4am.

Damage to the house on Friday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

