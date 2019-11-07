The Grace Millane murder trial continues today with more expert forensic evidence about what police found in the accused killer's downtown Auckland apartment.

This morning Dianne Crenfeldt, an expert forensic scientist from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, told the court about her analysis of "probable blood staining" in the CityLife hotel room where the British backpacker died.

A 27-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, with charged with murdering Millane in December last year as she was travelling the world as part of a year-long solo OE.

Crown prosecutors allege that on the night of December 1, on the eve of Millane's 22nd birthday, he strangled the young Brit to death in his central city apartment after the pair spent the night drinking.

After arriving in Auckland, the recent university graduate was matched with her accused killer on the dating app Tinder.

Millane's body was found crammed into a suitcase and dumped in a shallow grave in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges a week later.

Crenfeldt, a Crown expert witness, said her analysis showed there was "probable blood staining" in the accused's CityLife apartment.

'Somebody with blood on their feet moved around the room'

Crenfeldt said it appeared some of the probable blood had been "transferred by a foot of blood around the room".

But when questioned by the accused's lawyer, Ian Brookie, she said the original location and source of blood was unknown.

She also couldn't be specific about how much blood there was.

Luminol tests, she said, are used by police in suspected crime scenes because the tests are very sensitive and can detect a clean-up.

Luminol tests revealed bloody footprints in the CityLife hotel room. Photo / Supplied

She said the results showed: "Somebody with blood on their feet moved around the room."

Millane's alleged killer gave a police interview on December 8 last year in which he said Millane was bleeding, the court has heard.

The accused said he and Millane had rough sex in the hotel room before he passed out in the shower.

"I crawled back into bed ... I thought Grace had left," the accused claimed.

When he woke, however, the accused said Millane was "lying on the floor, I saw she had blood coming from her nose".

One potential bloodied area was 70cm in diameter and also had some "circular smearing within it", Crenfeldt said.

A smaller area of possible blood staining was found near the wardrobe, the court heard.

That was 30cm in diameter and a more defined circular shape, Crenfeldt said.

She said this smaller circle "could have come from the base of a circular object, like a bucket".

No buckets were found in the apartment during the police search.

Police used luminol to test for blood in the CityLife hotel where Grace Millane died.

She noticed no pulling or scuffing on the top layer of the carpet but "red staining" on the underside of the carpet was found and the concrete floor also showed "probable blood staining".

Crenfeldt said there was "strong support for the proposition that clean-up of blood had occurred in this area".

However, she was unable to say when such a clean-up may have occurred.

Further evidence of a possible clean-up included "circular marks and small drips in the circle", Crenfeldt added.

Blood containing liquid was also found, she said, which may have originated from an object like a bucket.

A series of footprints and smears and footprints with probable blood results were also discovered, Crenfeldt said.

The trial continues.