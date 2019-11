Firefighters are battling a large fire on Te Mata Peak in the Hawkes Bay.

A blaze measure 100m by 50m is stretching across the western face of the peak, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Chris Dalton said.

A large fire has broken out on Te Mata peak in Hawkes Bay. Photo / Sarah Massingham

Three urban appliances, three rural appliances and a tanker are currently at the scene, which was reported just before 8.15pm this evening, he said.

There are no plans to evacuate the area at this time.

More to come.