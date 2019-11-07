An Irish para athlete was stoked to have a training session with World Champion Dame Valerie Adams.

The Irish international para athlete and the Kiwi shot put champion found some time to train together at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai earlier this week.

The moment was documented on Twitter by Paralympics Ireland.

How great is this? Our Irish Para Athlete, Mary Fitzgerald, had a training session with @nzolympics legend Valerie Adams! That’s 4 time World Champion, 4 time World Indoor Champion, 2 time Olympic Champion and 3 time Commonwealth Games Shot Put champion Valerie Adams!!! #Legend pic.twitter.com/IeOwjaEjJW — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) November 5, 2019

Fitzgerald is currently competing in the eight-day-Championships alongside Lisa Adams, Valerie's younger sister, who is being coached by the Dame herself.

Dame Valerie is with Athletics New Zealand in Dubai for the Championships, a representative from Halo Sport confirmed.

