It's a brand new fully furnished commercial building in a high-profile Napier site: there's just one problem - it's abandoned.

At the bottom of Chaucer Rd South sits a brand shipping container-style modular building seemingly set up as a childcare centre.

It's worth roughly $2 million according to QV's latest stats.

But no kids, no parents, no staff have ever been in and out of the building in the year that it's been there.

Businesses around the site said the empty building had become something of a mystery for the area.

