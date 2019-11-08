On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A spokesman at Williams Auto Electrical, which neighbours the empty site, said staff found it odd to have a brand new building, which took so much effort to build, be left untouched since January.
"Although we don't see much of what's going on since our building backs on to the site, it has been a bit of a puzzling thing wondering what is going to happen to the building."
The building on the corner of Chaucer Rd and Carlyle St used to be the site of the well-known Hawke's Bay watering hole The Royal Tavern before it was sold in April 2016 to an Auckland-based development company, LEP2 Limited.
The company, LEP2 Limited, is owned by Mark Finlay and Russell Thompson.