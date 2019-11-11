On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
However, instead of being independent from Government the agency will run within the Ministry of Health and instead of the $20 million pledged pre-election, only $2 million was put forward with the rest coming from within ministry baselines.
Speaking to the Herald, Health Minister David Clark said he could not specify how much funding would be allocated to the agency, but promised more would be earmarked in Budget 2020.
Cancer Society of New Zealand medical director Chris Jackson told the Herald he was concerned that without the funding and resources to pillar the agency and plan, improvement will continue to be stalled.
"We've tried several times to get this right with past health reforms - and now it's third time right for cancer control."
Real targets and timeframes were needed to ensure the Government and DHBs were accountable for delivering goals of the plan, Jackson said. Another condition: a whole lot more money.
"The plan has hit the mark with equity-led, knowledge-driven, and outcomes-focused principles," said Jackson, who's worked as an oncologist at Southern DHB for 15 years.
Cancer epidemiologist Professor Mark Elwood echoed Jackson's comments, saying significant funding was crucial to creating any change.
"I think it's a real issue this group is not going to have any independence and no new budget has been given."
In both Australia and Canada, national cancer agencies were given an independent budget to stimulate change such as improving workforce issues, Elwood said.
In 2016, the Canada federal budget included $47.5 million to go towards the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer annually.
For the last seven months the Herald has been examining cancer care in New Zealand, which has been spotlighted by patients-turned-advocates like the late Blair Vining, and is set to be overhauled through a new national agency.