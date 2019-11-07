When Russell Skelton was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, the fighting spirit which had seen him survive cancer and a double heart bypass kicked in.

His body, however, quickly deteriorated. And his family were left devastated and forced to watch their loved one suffer - with no cure and no treatment currently available.

"It's just one of those diseases that's pretty gutting really," wife Noeleen Skelton says.

"There are not many things you think there isn't hope for. With cancer there can be a cure, with heart problems, there can be operations, but with MND, there is no hope.

"Once you're diagnosed with it, basically that's it," she said.

Russell was given roughly between 18 months to three years to live. But each case is different.

Her husband went from being an active person, who loved the outdoors, and built almost all of the furniture in their home, to not being able to use his hands and not being able to hold a screwdriver.

"Those things are tough," she says.

She says the disease is isolating.

"It's like you're on you're own. They can't tell you what's next, what to expect because everyone's so different, so you're almost going blind the whole way."

In light of his condition, Noeleen and Russell started a small MND support group which meets every two months. Having someone to speak to who is in the same boat as them has been "invaluable", Noeleen says.

On Sunday, the third Walk 2 D'Feet MND will take place in Napier, as with 12 others around the country. The event not only aims to raise much-needed funds but also awareness.

Head of the organising committee, Sue Stewart, says it is "important" to do so, as not many people know much about the disease.

"Walk 2 D'Feet MND provides an opportunity for our community to come together to show that we are united, honour those living with MND and commemorate loved ones lost to the disease."

Her husband, Malcolm Stewart, a well-known rally car driver was diagnosed with MND in July 2008 and passed away a year later, at the age of 63.

The walk is 3.5km and will begin at 10.30am from the Napier Sailing Club.