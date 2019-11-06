The trial for the man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane in December last year has entered its fourth day.

Today the jury is viewing CCTV footage of Millane and her alleged murderer in the hours before he is accused of strangling her to death.

The footage was captured at various bars and restaurants the pair visited before going to the accused's apartment in the City Life hotel.

Millane arrived in Auckland on November 20 as part of a year-long solo OE.

Advertisement

She engaged with a the accused on dating app Tinder and met with him on December 1.

The Crown allege that later that night he strangled her to death in his central city apartment.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Millane.

He admits being with her when she died and disposing of her body, but claims he did not intentionally harm the young Brit.

His lawyer Ian Brookie said it was a simple case of an accident involving a young couple who had engaged in consensual sexual activity with the sole purpose of pleasure.

"They were both keen to give it a go - and they did," he said.

"The accused might blame himself, but he is not to blame.

"The defence says that this was not a murder ... these actions were part of sexual activities that they were doing together and they were in no way intended to cause any harm to her.

Advertisement

"It was an accident ... it occurred during a perfectly ordinary casual sexual encounter between a young couple who met up on Tinder."

The Crown argues the accused then not only murdered Millane, he then "coldly and methodically" disposed of her body in a shallow grave and cleaned the scene - trying his best to "break any link" between himself and his victim.

"Only two people know what happened in that room," Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said.

"One of them can't tell us and the other one hasn't told the truth about what happened."

Day four of the trial, expected to run for more than a month, began at 10am before Justice Simon Moore in the High Court at Auckland.

The last sighting - jury see CCTV of Millane's final hours and fatal date

10.15am

Detective Adam Bicknell has explained to the jury how the CCTV was collected from various points around the city during the investigation into Millane's disappearance.

The investigation was dubbed Operation Gourami.

CityLife hotel, for example, had 14 cameras that record 24 hours a day.

Police retrieved six days' worth of images from the hotel in their bid to trace Millane's last hours.

The pair were seen together at a burger restaurant in SkyCity, Mexican Cafe on Victoria Street, the Bluestone Room bar next to CityLife and the hotel itself.

The last sighting of Millane alive was via CCTV as she entered the hotel with the accused.

The jury will also view footage of Millane and the accused separately - her before meeting him for their fatal date and him in the hours and days after he allegedly murdered her.

Millane's last hours, fatal date viewed by parents in court

10.30am

Millane's parents David and Gillian are in court today, flanked by police staff as the jury watch their daughter's last movements.

CCTV footage outlines where both Millane and her alleged killer where before her death.

At 5.11pm on December 1 the accused went to the Bluestone Room bar and purchased four beers - two Heineken's at 5.14pm and another two at 5.29pm.

Police obtained the receipts for the beers, which the accused is seen drinking at an outside table.

At 5.37pm Millane is seen leaving the Base Backpackers and heading along Federal Street.

At 5.40pm the accused left the Bluestone Room.

Just before 5.45pm Millane was captured on camera soon after at SkyCity near a large Christmas tree using her phone.

The last message to her family, sent about then, included a photo of the tree.

At about 5.45pm the accused and Millane can be seen meeting for the first time, near where she was photographing the tree.

The day was rainy and the paving around SkyCity was slick with groundwater.

The pair greet each other and walk into SkyCity, heading up an escalator to level one to Andy's Burger Bar.

Millane, dressed in a black dress and white trainers, appears happy and relaxed in the accused's company.

The pair are seen talking as they make their way through SkyCity and enter the first bar at 5.47pm.

They walk to the bar and Millane grabs a menu and passed it to the accused and they peruse the menu and move away to choose a table to sit at.

They leave Andy's at 7.12pm, an hour and 25 minutes after they arrived.

Receipts show the pair purchased a nine cocktails and Jose Cuervo-brand tequila.



11am

After leaving Andy's, Millane and the accused walk towards Victoria St West and past the SkyCity Christmas tree.

A camera shows them seemingly joking with each other, laughing and smiling.

They then cross the street and head to the Mexican Cafe at 7.16pm.

A little over an hour later, at 8.24pm, the accused pays for the pair's drinks - two jugs of margarita and one of sangria - with a bank card.

Standing closely to his left is Millane.

Millane can also be seen talking to a Mexican Cafe staffer briefly before the pair leave.

A south-facing camera captures the pair again at about 8.27pm on Albert and Kingston streets.

The black and white footage shows the pair crossing Albert St East before walking north towards the camera.



At 8.28pm, Millane and the accused walk down Durham St West - the street which has an entrance to the CityLife hotel and is just metres from Durham Lane where the Bluestone Room is.



A camera in the entrance way to the Bluestone Room shows the accused and Millane joking with a worker, and drinking while sitting on a couple of bar stools at about 8.41pm.



The same camera shows them leaning across the table to kiss each other.



The pair continue to kiss and laugh with each other.

The accused leans over the table ad puts his arm around Millane's neck as they kiss, drawing her closer to him.



At about 8.50pm, the accused and Millane kiss again - it is about three hours after they had first met.



As the footage was played in court Millane's parents watched silently from the public gallery.



The accused sat in the dock with his head down for much of the evidence, but did glance up to watch footage of him kissing Millane and at several other points.

At about 8.56pm, footage shows the accused getting up from his seat and kissing kisses Millane before bumping into another patron.

He left the table for about five minutes and while he was gone Millane began to use her phone as she waited for the accused to return.