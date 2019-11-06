A man left a trail of destruction behind him overnight in Morrinsville as he fled police, prompting police to shoot at his vehicle.

After threatening officers with a spade and a knife, the man ram-raided several police cars after hopping into his car - also crashing into a pub.

The front section of the Tahuna Tavern had been completely smashed open, with the front wall no longer in place.

Shattered glass was lying all over the floor this morning when the publicans arrived, with wood also splattered through the area.

"The front of our pub was ram-raided at some ungodly hour - we don't know what time - but apparently the guy was on a rampage," Pearl Fennell said.

While the damage was devasting, the pub remained open with access available through the side of the building, Fennell said.

Police confirmed with the Herald the man crashed through the tavern with the intention of causing damage. The man also hit a farm fence and golf course fence.

Officers were called to an address around 1am where the man had been drinking for hours, before threatening to get into his car and drive away.

After they arrived on the scene, the 55-year-old man threatened them before ramming a police car with his vehicle.

The man then drove off towards Morrinsville township, sparking a pursuit, Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said.

"The Police Eagle helicopter was called to assist in locating the man, before the vehicle was seen at the Z station in Morrinsville, where the man rammed another police car.

"On Tahuna Rd, the man rammed a police dog vehicle at speed."

Mortimore said an officer was forced to shoot at the man's car and hit a tyre before the man left the area.

"With the assistance of the Eagle helicopter, the man was tracked to Top Rd in Tahuna, where he was arrested without further incident around 3.20am."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the early-morning incident.