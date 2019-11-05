A middle-aged man was arrested in eastern Waikato early today after threatening police and having his vehicle shot at by officers.

Police were called to an address around 1am where the man had been drinking for hours, before threatening to get into his car and drive away.

After officers arrived on the scene, the 55-year-old man threatened them with a knife and a spade before ramming a police car with his vehicle.

The man then drove off towards Morrinsville township, sparking a pursuit, Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said.

"The Police Eagle helicopter was called to assist in locating the man, before the vehicle was seen at the Z station in Morrinsville, where the man rammed another police car.

"On Tahuna Rd, the man rammed a police dog vehicle at speed. An officer fired one shot towards the vehicle, hitting the tyre, before the man left the area.

"With the assistance of the Eagle helicopter, the man was tracked to Top Rd in Tahuna, where he was arrested without further incident around 3:20am."

An officer was forced to shoot at the man's car and hit a tyre before the man left the area, Mortimore said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified of the early morning incident.

Charges were yet to be laid on the man but he was expected to appear in court today.

"It is very fortunate that no police staff or members of our community were hurt during this incident," Mortimore said.

"It is a reminder to our staff, and to members of the public, that any event police attend can quickly escalate."