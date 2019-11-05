Officials have been ordered to prepare law changes restricting New Zealanders' access to online pornography.

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin says she hopes to introduce the proposals to Parliament before next year's election.

"Officials are now looking at policy options for preventing harm to children and young people from online pornography," she said.

"It's a priority of mine and I really want to see legislation introduced this term."

