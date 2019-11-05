Mason Pendrous last used his swipe card to get into his university accommodation on August 12.

For the next fortnight, it appears that nobody had seen the 19-year-old leave his room but his online activity "increased substantially" until his last contact with a fellow gamer on August 24.

The University of Canterbury commerce student's body would be found nearly a month later.

It has raised questions about how a young student could go unnoticed and be holed up in his room without any red flags being raised.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Experts have warned that excessive computer use or time spent online gaming can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.