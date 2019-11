A child has been freed from a locked car Central Hawke's Bay after accidentally locking itself in.

A police spokesperson confirmed they have received reports of the incident on Rochfort Road in Otane, at 3.53pm.

The child was freed by Fire and Emergency Services and police, and is understood to be "fine" after the ordeal.

St John Ambulance were notified.

Advertisement

According to the MetService website, the outside temperature was 25C in Otane at the time of the incident.