A jury of 10 men and two women has been selected to decide the case of a Dunedin doctor accused of murdering a teenage girl.

Venod Skantha, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, who was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2 last year.

He has also denied four counts of threatening to kill.

Potential jurors flooded the court this morning as special screens and speakers were set up in the Stuart St building's corridors to accommodate the larger-than-normal pool.

Before names were called, Justice Gerald Nation acknowledged the "significant comment" the case had generated.

"I am aware of a significant number of posts on the 'Dunedin News' Facebook group seen after the victim's death and at certain points since then," he said.

"A number of those posts were intensely emotional."

Justice Nation said many were factually incorrect and asked any potential jurors who had posted Facebook comments on the case to inform him.

Several people whose names were drawn from the ballot box opted to speak to the judge and were stood aside.

Justice Nation told the court Skantha was a junior doctor at Dunedin Hospital at the time of the alleged murder.

He would socialise with younger people like the victim and the prosecution's key witness, who was also 16 at the time of the killing, the judge said.

Skantha has repeatedly had bail declined since being arrested and charged, which Justice Nation said that was normal in cases of such significance.

"The fact he's been remanded in custody means nothing," he said.

Jonathan Eaton QC represents Skantha, while Crown prosecutors are Robin Bates and Richard Smith.

The trial is scheduled to run for six weeks.