Just over three months ago, prominent health advocate Dr Lance O'Sullivan announced a bold move to introduce drive-through medical centres throughout New Zealand. The new centres were to be open until midnight and would open up healthcare to those who found it too difficult or expensive to get to a doctor. Rotorua was to be the first and it was to open this month. But it seems already the plan has had a couple of hiccups. Kelly Makiha finds out from O'Sullivan where the plans are at and if we will ever see it in Rotorua.

A drive-through medical centre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.