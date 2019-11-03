The moment the final whistle blew on Saturday evening tears of joy streamed down Talaiasi Taufa's cheeks. And he was not alone.

He had just witnessed his beloved Tongan rugby league team, representing an island nation of just over 100,000 inhabitants, take down the World Champion Australian side.

"Everyone was in tears. We were just so happy and proud," Taufa said.

"Tonga, small island nation, on top of the world."

It comes after Tonga beat New Zealand at the World Cup last year, before last week beating Great Britain.

Taufa was at Eden Park with his wife Talaiasi and their children, along with her brother and his family - 17 in total. They were joined by 25,000 other fans in a sea of red.

Talaiasi Taufa with his daughter Vasiti Taufa (10) showing support for their team. Photo / Dean Purcell

After the game it was onto the streets of Ōtāhuhu to celebrate, where the main road was closed off to allow for festivities.

Taufa said it was a "long night of celebrating".

"It was a really good atmosphere. Everybody was in a great mood."

On Sunday the atmosphere was a little more subdued, but the sea of red persisted with many houses and vehicles decorated in Tonga flags and messages of support - including Taufa's family car.

Tevita Pangai celebrates his try for Tonga. Photo / Photosport

"It is just a way to show support, and that we are proud of them. They are not playing for money, but playing for their country and their heritage. We are very proud of them."

Auckland is home to nearly 50,000 people who identify as Tongan, with a large proportion living in and around Ōtāhuhu.

"We call it Nuku'alofa, after the capital of Tonga, because there are probably more Tongans living here than back home," Taufa said.

He and his family moved to Auckland from Tonga in 2008, but stayed very connected to their roots, which included a love of rugby league.

Talaiasi Taufa and his daughter Vasiti Taufa (10) with the family car decked out to support their team. Photo / Dean Purcell

Taufa is a former league player himself, and three of his children have taken up the sport.

"I think it is becoming more and more popular for Tongans as it is a very passionate sport, and we are very passionate people. It is in our blood."

With a dozen Tonga flags towering above his Ōtara home it is pretty clear where Toloa Kakaīo's loyalties lie.

Toloa Kakaio of Ōtara says his Tonga flags will stay up a while longer after last Saturday night's historic victory. Photo / Dean Purcell

He put them up about four months ago, and after last night's historic victory said they were not coming down any time soon.

"I will leave them there until they are ripped off by the wind."

Kakaīo was at the game with his wife and their two daughters' families.

"It was maybe a once in a lifetime moment. Tonga is a tiny dot on the map of the world, so to beat big countries like Australia is incredible.

"I've lived more than half my life here in New Zealand, I am a Kiwi, but inside I am still Tongan, and I am proud."