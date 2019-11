A person has died in a workplace incident in rural Central Otago earlier today.

Police say they were called to the scene - on the Pateraroa-Paerau Rd south of Ranfurly - about 9.15am.

WorkSafe confirmed this afternoon the incident was fatal.

A spokeswoman said the organisation was making initial inquiries.

Police were unable to provide any details regarding the nature of the incident or the property or any information about the person who had died.