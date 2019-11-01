A plane is circling Wanaka Airport after reports it has lost a wheel.

It is understood to be burning fuel before attempting a crash landing.

An ambulance has been sent to the airport, where it is waiting for Flight ZKDEB to attempt the landing.

Police are aware of an aircraft attempting to land and have people en route to the scene, but could not confirm what the problem was.

The plane - a Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee according to Flightradar24 - left Twizel this morning.

More details to come.