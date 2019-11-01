When Samantha Saia visited her 21-week-old daughter's grave, she found it vandalised and the toys stolen.

"For a mother that's lost a child and going to their grave, it's not what you want to see," she said.



Baby Angel-Elyon Saia-Mitiana's grave marker had been stolen, as were her toys, a Barney and a heart with flowers.

"I was really angry," Saia said. "It's not acceptable."

"Why us? Have respect for a kid's grave."

Saia, who was visiting the gravesite at Māngere Lawn Cemetery & Crematorium with her three daughters, photographed the vandalism and took it to the cemetery's office, only to find it closed for the day.

She says she has previously complained about the neighbouring grave's decorations intruding into the space of her daughter's grave.

Baby Angel-Elyon Saia-Mitiana's grave before it was vandalised. Photo / Supplied

Saia was rushed to hospital with an infection when she was pregnant with Baby Angel-Elyon, but the infection has been passed to the infant, who died shortly after being born.

"She only got 15 breaths to take before she passed," she said.

Baby Angel-Elyon was buried at the gravesite in 2016.

Her daughters asked Saia "why her, why us?" when they saw what had been done to the site.

"What did we do for people to actually do this?"

This was all that was left at Baby Angel-Elyon Saia-Mitiana's gravesite. Photo / Supplied

Saia said she never thought this would happen to her and is asking how she can ensure such vandalism won't happen again.

"Any parent wouldn't want to see what I saw and be in the same shoes as I am."

