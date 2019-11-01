Firefighters are battling a burning building two-thirds of the size of a rugby field in south east Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) shift manager Colin Underdown said nine trucks are responding to a large shed aflame in the rural area between Clevedon and Beachlands.

The single-story shed measures 40m by 60m and is well involved, he said.

A tanker vehicle and an aerial pump are at the scene, with another tanker on the way.

FENZ were alerted of the fire around 9:15pm, Underdown said.

More to come.